Head to Head Review: Malaga Financial (MLGF) & The Competition

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Malaga Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Malaga Financial and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Malaga Financial N/A $21.35 million 8.38 Malaga Financial Competitors $1.63 billion $330.41 million 9.10

Malaga Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Malaga Financial. Malaga Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malaga Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Malaga Financial Competitors 916 7680 6636 305 2.41

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Malaga Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 51.73%. Given Malaga Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malaga Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Malaga Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Malaga Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Malaga Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malaga Financial N/A N/A N/A Malaga Financial Competitors 24.81% 13.03% 1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Malaga Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malaga Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.58, indicating that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Malaga Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Malaga Financial peers beat Malaga Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal, checking, savings, business, money market, and business banking checking accounts, certificates of deposit, business loans, and business banking and lending services. The company was founded on March 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.

