Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $133.79

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.