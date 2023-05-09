Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Price Target at C$110.67

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.67.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.0 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$108.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$86.42 and a 12-month high of C$111.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$105.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

