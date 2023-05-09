MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $259.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,901 shares of company stock worth $25,576,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 402,550.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $246.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $390.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

