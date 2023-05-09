Analysts Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $116.25

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

ArcBest stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

