Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) & Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Critical Survey

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands -17,385.62% N/A -136.57% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brands and Diageo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 2,152.51 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Diageo $19.43 billion 5.45 $4.32 billion N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Real Brands has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Real Brands and Diageo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Diageo 1 6 2 0 2.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Real Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diageo beats Real Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture of hemp based products. It offers tinctures, creams, and lotions. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in North Providence, RI.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

