Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $95.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.34.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley
In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Stock Performance
Shares of MS opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
See Also
