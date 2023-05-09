Contrasting Newmont (NYSE:NEM) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -4.55% 6.05% 3.19% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Newmont has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.92 billion 3.22 -$429.00 million ($0.66) -73.17 Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.84 $271.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Newmont and Fresnillo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresnillo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont.

Dividends

Newmont pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Newmont pays out -242.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Newmont and Fresnillo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 2 9 0 2.82 Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80

Newmont currently has a consensus target price of $60.61, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Newmont’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newmont is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newmont beats Fresnillo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment composed of Yanacocha in Peru, Merian in Suriname and Cerro Negro. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment composed of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921, and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

