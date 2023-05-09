Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Trade Desk has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

