National Bankshares Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.22.

SHOP stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Shopify by 15.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 35.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 108,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 9.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,029,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,113,000 after purchasing an additional 439,415 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

