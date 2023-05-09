Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

VCYT stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.40. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 47.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

