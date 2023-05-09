Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASGTF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $43.44.
Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.
