Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $12.47 on Friday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $54,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,671.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $54,925.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,671.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $4,081,063. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

