Apple Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Apple in a report released on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 170.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Apple Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.