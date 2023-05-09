Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $70.00

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hexcel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $73.01 on Friday. Hexcel has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $75.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.