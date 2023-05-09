Brokers Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.05). TELUS had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.98 billion.
TELUS Trading Down 1.7 %
T opened at C$27.65 on Monday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$25.94 and a twelve month high of C$32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.87. The stock has a market cap of C$39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 121.74%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
