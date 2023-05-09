Royal Bank of Canada Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $75.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.22.

NYSE SHOP opened at $64.38 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

