Royal Bank of Canada Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $75.00

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.22.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $64.38 on Friday. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $65.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.