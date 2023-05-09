Phunware (PHUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 233.52%. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phunware Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Phunware from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

