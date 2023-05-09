Phunware (PHUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 233.52%. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Phunware Stock Performance
NASDAQ PHUN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Phunware from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
About Phunware
Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phunware (PHUN)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.