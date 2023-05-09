TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.97. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,891,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 488.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

