TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TELA Bio Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.97. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.18.
Insider Transactions at TELA Bio
In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,891,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,891,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TELA Bio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on TELA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELA Bio (TELA)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.