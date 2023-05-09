Repay (RPAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Repay had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.95. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Repay by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Repay by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

