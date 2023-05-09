Telos (TLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telos stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Telos has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telos by 96.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

