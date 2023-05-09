AudioEye (AEYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. AudioEye has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 83.11%. The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AudioEye Stock Up 6.8 %

AEYE opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEYE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on AudioEye in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other AudioEye news, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $95,536. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AudioEye stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AudioEye as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Further Reading

