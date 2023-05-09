Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTE. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Caesarstone by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 25.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.