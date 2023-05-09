Needham & Company LLC Increases iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $151.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $127.51 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.