Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
