Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100,727 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

