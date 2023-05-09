Inotiv (NOTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.84). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $122.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.17 million. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $161.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.48. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22.

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,927.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,000 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $445,927.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Sagartz purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,950.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 7,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

