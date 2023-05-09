Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.