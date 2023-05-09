SoundHound AI (SOUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $682,643. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

