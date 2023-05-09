Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of BW opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $537.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.86. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.66.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 339,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 250,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 85,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
