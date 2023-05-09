Beyond Meat (BYND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BYND opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $834.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.00. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Beyond Meat by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

