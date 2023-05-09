Veru (VERU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Veru had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 412.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veru Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VERU stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.22. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

