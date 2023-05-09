CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMAX opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. CareMax has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $311.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Activity at CareMax

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bryan Cho purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareMax by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,643,000 after buying an additional 90,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareMax by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 118,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,513,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareMax by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,725,331 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

