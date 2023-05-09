Bank of America Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $25.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Argus upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.32.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock valued at $33,718,171. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

