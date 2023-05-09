UBS Group Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $62.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.29.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,409. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

