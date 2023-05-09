Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

