Head to Head Analysis: Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) vs. Its Competitors

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -403.44% -3.96% -3.78%

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 923 2156 2773 96 2.34

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.68%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -3.75 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.06 billion $2.16 billion -5.93

Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold peers beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

