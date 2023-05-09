Financial Survey: Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) vs. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $7.40 million 61.72 -$78.00 million N/A N/A Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$139.98 million ($5.51) -15.91

Ambrx Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ambrx Biopharma and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ambrx Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.86%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $115.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.12%. Given Krystal Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than Ambrx Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Krystal Biotech N/A -21.19% -19.55%

Volatility & Risk

Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -2.81, indicating that its share price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Ambrx Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. Krystal was founded by Krish Krishnan & Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

