Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $290.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.72 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 105.56%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

RRGB has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $431,946 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 280,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 673.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 130,056 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.