Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sensus Healthcare, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

