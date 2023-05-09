Contrasting KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KORE Group and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 477.59%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -38.70% -19.34% -6.27% The Liberty Braves Group -5.95% -0.19% -0.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and The Liberty Braves Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.33 -$106.20 million ($1.37) -0.85 The Liberty Braves Group $588.00 million 4.76 $1.82 billion ($1.25) -42.40

The Liberty Braves Group has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats KORE Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

