Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Reduced by Analyst

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$842.69 million for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.57. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.48 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.