Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

VIR opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $2,117,381.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,319,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,835,837.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,319,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,835,837.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $405,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,327,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,984,249.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,182 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,721. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

