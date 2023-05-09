CONMED Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONMED Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

CONMED stock opened at $122.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,531 shares of company stock worth $7,595,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

See Also

