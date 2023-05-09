Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

VET stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0734 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after purchasing an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 889,012 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

