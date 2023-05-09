Accel Entertainment, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Accel Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Accel Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%.

ACEL opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 559.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $269,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 152,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $152,080.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,708,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,513,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $152,080.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,708,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,513,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

