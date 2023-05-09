Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Synchrony Financial Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

SYF stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

