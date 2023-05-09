William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arhaus in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

ARHS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.24. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 12.02%.

In other Arhaus news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 96,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 464,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 372,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

