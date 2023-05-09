Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

FCX stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

