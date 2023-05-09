FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Berry Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Price Performance

BRY stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $534.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.40 million. Berry had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 35.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Berry during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 426,049 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

