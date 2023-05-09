Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO opened at $48.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 376.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ducommun by 881.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 104.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.